Liberia: Gbarpolu Lawmaker Submits Bill for Community College

Gbarpolu County Electoral District One Representative Alfred G. Koiwood has submitted a communication to the House Plenary, seeking an act to create a community college in his county.

Rep. Koiwood in his communication addressed to Speaker Bhofal Chambers and members of that august body recently said, having been fully guaranteed by the Constitution of Liberia for equal access to educational privileges and facilities for all citizens with emphasis that every Liberian has an equal right to education, such proposal is necessary.

He said the call is also proper, considering the foreseeable needs for creating a community college in the county to enhance higher education and the essence for decentralizing tertiary education in leeward counties.

Koiwood, who also chairs the House Committee on National Security, added that realizing high illiteracy rate in Liberia, which according to him, is approximately at 65% of which Gbarpolu County is of no exception, coupled with not having a tertiary establishment, thereby restricting its youth to secondary education.

The communication is quoted as saying that if the bill is passed into law, it will provide an opportunity to Gbarpolu citizens and surrounding counties to achieve tertiary education.

The lawmakers' bill was read in plenary with a motion passed by members of that body for submission to the committee on higher education for review and recommendation.