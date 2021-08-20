Liberia: AFL Considers Joint Exercise With Neighboring Countries

20 August 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson And Winston W. Parley

The leadership of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) is considering the establishment of a training center where foreign armed personnel from neighboring Ghana, Sierra Leone, and other countries can participate in a joint training exercise in Liberia.

AFL Personnel who recently participated in the annual war simulation training exercise known as Northern Strike in Michigan, United States of America, recently returned to Liberia following their successful participation and they are looking to train other AFL personnel in the deployment of UN Mission, engineering, and peacekeeping.

Brigadier General Geraldine Janet George, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, told the Ministry of Information's regular Thursday press briefing on 19 August that the AFL wants to have its own center where foreign armed personnel from Ghana, Sierra Leone, and other neighboring countries can participate in the training process.

She said the reason for this partnership is for the Liberian Army that is deployed in Mali and South Sudan to benefit from the peacekeeping training.

She expressed hope that by the end of August, a team will be sent to Liberia for assessment in order to see the help that can be provided.

In 2013, a total of 45 AFL personnel were deployed in Mali on the UN Peacekeeping Mission. However, Brigadier Gen. George said AFL has a plus-size company in the region today, adding that based on their contributions in Mali, the UN keeps requesting the army to increase its strength in the region.

The UN has also changed the mission of the AFL from camp security to base security, extra severe peace, and UN personnel.

"There are fourteen military staff offices in Mali and four military observers in both north and south," she said, adding that in Mali, the UN has increased the AFL's budget to international military application.

Also addressing the Covid - 19 crisis in the country, the Deputy Army Chief of Staff indicated that the AFL has made significant contributions to the fight against Covid by transporting medical equipment across the county.

