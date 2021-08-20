Namibia: Child Rapes Continue Unabated

Nuusita Ashipala

The Omusati police last week reported four cases of rape, including of three minors, of whom the youngest is an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly sexually assaulted at Ruacana. Three of the suspects have been arrested and were remanded in custody when they made their first court appearances last week. The fourth suspect, who is alleged to have raped his minor cousin, has not been arrested yet, and investigations into the matter continue.

According to regional police crime investigations coordinator Moses Simaho, the 21-year-old suspect who allegedly raped the minor boy found him trapping birds at his usual spot, and requested him to join him at another bushy area. While lying down waiting to trap the birds, the suspect allegedly started to undress the victim.

"The suspect then started pulling off the trouser of the minor, and threatened the victim that he will beat him if he didn't want to have sexual intercourse with him," explained Simaho. His case was remanded to 9 November 2021. At Onandjaba, a 10-year-old girl was reportedly raped by her brother.

The 21-year-old suspect allegedly called his sister into the room, and continued to rape her. The suspect was denied bail, and his case remanded to 30 November for legal aid. At Outapi, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 17-year-old cousin. According to Simaho, the victim's eldest cousin allegedly called the girl into his room to share a bed.

"While the victim was asleep, the suspect removed her skirt and underwear, and allegedly had sexual intercourse with her," the police officer said, adding that he has not been arrested yet. During the same week, a 22-year-old woman was raped at Onandjaba. The suspect and the victim allegedly walked home together. When they got home, the suspect allegedly refused to hand over the victim's baby to her.

"The suspect instead placed the child on the bed, grabbed the victim and undressed her, and had sexual intercourse with the victim," said Simaho. The suspect was remanded in custody, and his case postponed to November 2021 for further investigations.