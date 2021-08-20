Uganda: Disappointed Chesang Vows to Make Amends in 5000m

Prisca Chesang is hurting. The 2021 revelation feels she should have made the podium over the 3000m final on Day Two of the World Athletics U-20 Championships yesterday.

The 18-year-old struggled to walk off the tartan after finishing fourth at the Kasarani Stadium.

And that's despite finishing with a personal best (PB) time of nine minutes and 3.44 seconds.

She walked through the mixed zone with a dejected face.

It took some convincing for her to speak to us. "Uh!" short of words, Chesang nodded her head in disbelief.

"Disappointed," then she looked down. Chesang, who had competed in the 5000m Heat 1 at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan last month, couldn't take it.

She had come to the Kasarani as the third fastest teenager this year over the 3000m and knew that only Kenyan pair of Teresia Gateri and Zenah Yego, who had dipped under nine minutes, were her biggest challengers.

And upon the gun, Chesang led for the first 600m to pull away a group of six from the 10-man field up to the 1000m mark where Gateri took over. All of a sudden, Chesang dropped to fourth heading into the last four laps.

Siamese-twin running

Gateri and Yego ran like twins at the front as Chesang and Ethiopian Melknat Wudu followed. Little changed until when the pace increased with 600m left.

Upon the bell, Wudu made the move and peeled away, splitting the Kenyan pair up front and now, the trio was off, Gateri eventually winning 8:57.78.

Yego took silver in 8:59.59 and Wudu was unchallenged for the bronze, taking it with a PB of 9:00.12 because, Chesang had not reacted as expected.

"Maybe still too much fatigue from Tokyo and all the travelling," noted her coach Addy Ruiter. "Therein lies my point, you can she had fatigue from Tokyo but hopefully better on Sunday," her first coach Raphael Kasaija stressed.

Chesang is not giving up however. She is also ranked third overall in the world, going into Sunday's 5000m final. "I will try my best," she added.

Meanwhile, Rodgers Kibet came seventh while his counterpart Martin Kiprotich was two places adrift in the men's 5000m final won by Kenyan Kiplangat.

Kibet posted 13:57.97 while Kiprotich ran a time of 14:15.62. The bitter sweet feeling for the hosts was Kiplangat who denied 3000m champion Ethiopian Tadese Worku a double by posting 13:20.37. Worku got silver in a time of 13:20.65.

DAY TWO RESULTS FROM NAIROBI

WOMEN'S 3000M FINAL

1. Teresiah Gateri (KEN) 8:57.78

2. Zenah Yego (KEN) 8:59.59

3. Melknat Wudu (ETH) 9:00.12

4. Prisca Chesang (UGA) 9:03.44

MEN'S 1500M HEAT 1

1. Vincent Kibet (KEN) 3:42.35

2. Melkeneh Azize (ETH) 3:44.81

3. Abderezak Suleman (ERI) 3:47.81

4. Peter Maru (UGA) 3:48.28

MEN'S 5000M FINAL

1. Benson Kiplangat (KEN) 13:20.37

2. Tadese Worku (ETH) 13:20.65

3. Levy Kibet (KEN) 13:26.01

7. Rodgers Kibet (UGA) 13:57.97

9. Martin Kiprotich (UGA) 14:15.62