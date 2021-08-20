South Africa: Powerless Persuasion - Marketing Industry Distinctly Missing in Action During a Pandemic

opinion

Our collective response to the pandemic has been desperately poor, at a time when we have quite enough desperation out there.

The marketing and communications industry was missing in action a year ago when the need to drive Covid testing was paramount, and we're absent again now that the imperative has shifted to vaccination.

Our stock in trade is persuasion, and yet in the private sector we're doing precious little in the way of persuading anyone to change their behaviour. Maybe it's the government's responsibility? On paper, perhaps.

But leaving things to the government communications agency, GCIS, to handle is not a good idea. However much they might believe their own vision ("to be the pulse of communication excellence in government"), they are nowhere near achieving it. Asking the GCIS to put together a world-class communications campaign to drive behaviour change is about as wise as asking our ad agencies to run courses in epidemiology.

Horses for courses. Our much-admired communications industry should be taking the lead in mass messaging, strategically and creatively. Heaven only knows if we'll get a third chance to shift widespread and deeply held beliefs.

We won't do it with the kind of safe, bland advertising...