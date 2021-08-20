South Africa: Taking a Carrot to Vaccine Hesitancy - Are Incentives the Way to Go?

analysis

A fourth wave looms, but vaccine uptake is slowing. Employers are loath to make vaccinations mandatory. Are incentives the way to go?

In January, government officials and medical experts were under pressure to arrange vaccines for a frustrated population desperate for a return to normality and fed up with lockdowns, alcohol bans and the ensuing economic fallout. Six months later, the country is literally awash with vaccines, but demand is falling off a cliff as apathy sets in. What to do?

To date, 9.7-million South Africans have been vaccinated, a considerable improvement on the 1.2-million who had received the jab by 1 June. But this is 19% of South Africa's adult population, a far cry from the 90% coverage that is required to contain the virus, reduce mortality rates and lessen the impact of the anticipated fourth wave.

"The slowdown is alarming," says David Harrison, CEO of DGMT, a not-for-profit that has been coordinating donor support for SA's fight against Covid-19 with the National Department of Health. "We saw a big drop-off in the number of over 60s getting vaccinated, but the pattern in other age groups is proving similar." For instance, the 40s and 50s reached about 300,000 per...