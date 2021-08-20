South Africa: Taking a Carrot to Vaccine Hesitancy - Are Incentives the Way to Go?

19 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

A fourth wave looms, but vaccine uptake is slowing. Employers are loath to make vaccinations mandatory. Are incentives the way to go?

In January, government officials and medical experts were under pressure to arrange vaccines for a frustrated population desperate for a return to normality and fed up with lockdowns, alcohol bans and the ensuing economic fallout. Six months later, the country is literally awash with vaccines, but demand is falling off a cliff as apathy sets in. What to do?

To date, 9.7-million South Africans have been vaccinated, a considerable improvement on the 1.2-million who had received the jab by 1 June. But this is 19% of South Africa's adult population, a far cry from the 90% coverage that is required to contain the virus, reduce mortality rates and lessen the impact of the anticipated fourth wave.

"The slowdown is alarming," says David Harrison, CEO of DGMT, a not-for-profit that has been coordinating donor support for SA's fight against Covid-19 with the National Department of Health. "We saw a big drop-off in the number of over 60s getting vaccinated, but the pattern in other age groups is proving similar." For instance, the 40s and 50s reached about 300,000 per...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X