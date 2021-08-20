South Africa: New National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Extends 'Hand of Cooperation' to All

19 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

No surprises scuttled the election of ex-defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as National Assembly Speaker with 199 votes of the 298 cast, including 17 spoiled ballots. But Thursday's vote in the House was the easy part for the politician who's spent the past 19 years in the executive.

"I would like to thank the ANC and three successive leaders of the executive, former president [Thabo] Mbeki, former president Jacob Zuma and current president of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa for the confidence and opportunity they gave me to serve in the executive in various capacities over the years."

At best, this expression of gratitude by newly elected National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was a nod to protocol. At worst, it signals a slide into kowtowing by the legislative arm of state to the executive.

"I fully appreciate the extent of the transition I must personally make in order to fulfil my obligations and those of this House to ensure accountability and oversight of the executive branch," said Mapisa-Nqakula in her acceptance speech which included at least two "thank yous" to the governing ANC.

