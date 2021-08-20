South Africa: Price Lifts Gold Fields H1 Earnings - Company May Seek New Prospects to Maintain Production (But Mind the Chinchillas)

analysis

Gold Fields posted a 33% rise in normalised interim earnings on Thursday, a performance mostly linked to a 10% spike in the gold price received for the period. The company also signalled that it plans to be on the lookout for profitable project prospects with production set to peak at about 2.7 million ounces a year in 2024.

The results were maiden ones for CEO Chris Griffith, the former Anglo executive who assumed the helm at Gold Fields in April after Nick Holland retired. Holland set Gold Fields on its current trajectory as a global, mechanised gold producer and Griffith said the company was positioned to "deliver the higher gold price to the bottom line".

To wit, Gold Fields' normalised earnings for the six months to the end of June rose 33% to $430.5-million on the back of higher output and a 10% climb in the gold price the company received for its product compared with the same period last year.

The company is paying out dividends of $127-million -- or 210 SA cents per ordinary share -- in line with its policy of returning 25% to 35% of its normalised earnings to shareholders. Its share price was more than...