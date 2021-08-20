Nigeria: FIFA Ranking - Super Falcons Remain No.1 in Africa

The Falcons are still the best team in Africa by a mile

Despite their absence from the 2020 Olympic Games, Nigeria's senior national women's football team, the Super Falcons retained their status as the best team in Africa, according to the FIFA ranking released on Friday.

Zambia, Africa's representatives in Tokyo are the highest movers on the continent.

The team of Barbra Banda moved 10 places to dock in the top 100 in the world. The top five in Africa are Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, and Cote d'Ivoire.

Between the Falcons and the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in second place is a massive 154.76 points.

The Falcons took part in the Summer Series tournament in June, where they lost to Jamaica and the USA and drew 3-3 with Portugal.

The Americans retained their No.1 status in the world despite their bronze-medal placing in Tokyo. Their conquerors, Canada, who won gold, moved up two places to sixth position while Olympic finalists, Sweden are in second place.

There was 124.20 points separating first from second in the last ranking but the gap between the U.S. and Sweden is now down to 21.53 points.

According to the FIFA release, "Korea DPR (9, +2) are back in the top ten, and Spain (10, +2) climb into it for the first time ever. Both sides have profited from falls for Japan (13, -3), who won just one match - against Chile (37) - at Tokyo 2020, and Australia (11, -2), whose quarter-final defeat of Great Britain was not taken into account when calculating the points."