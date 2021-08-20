Nigeria: Ikeja Constituency 1 Councillors Boycott Town Hall Meeting

Ikeja constituency 1 Councillors have boycotted a town hall meeting organized by Hon. Jimi Lai Mohammed.

The lawmakers' action was a protest against Hon. Jimi Lai Mohammed's believed poor representation at the State House of Assembly, invisible dividends of representation and his non availability to constituents yearnings.

The honourable member had during the week invited all councillors in Ikeja constituency 1 to his town hall meeting which held on Thursday the 19th of August at the Lagos country club Ikeja.

Prominent among the absentees are the house leaders of Onigbongbo Legislative arm Hon. Kayode Opayemi and Ikeja Local government legislative arm Hon. Ayotunde Adenugba their deputies, majority leaders, chief whips etc

One of the house leaders while fielding answers to our interview said the councillors have unanimously agreed to shift their support to a more forward looking aspirant.