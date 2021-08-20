Nigeria: Ikeja Constituency 1 Councillors Boycott Town Hall Meeting

20 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Ikeja constituency 1 Councillors have boycotted a town hall meeting organized by Hon. Jimi Lai Mohammed.

The lawmakers' action was a protest against Hon. Jimi Lai Mohammed's believed poor representation at the State House of Assembly, invisible dividends of representation and his non availability to constituents yearnings.

The honourable member had during the week invited all councillors in Ikeja constituency 1 to his town hall meeting which held on Thursday the 19th of August at the Lagos country club Ikeja.

Prominent among the absentees are the house leaders of Onigbongbo Legislative arm Hon. Kayode Opayemi and Ikeja Local government legislative arm Hon. Ayotunde Adenugba their deputies, majority leaders, chief whips etc

One of the house leaders while fielding answers to our interview said the councillors have unanimously agreed to shift their support to a more forward looking aspirant.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X