South Africa: Millionaire Top Cop At Centre of Feud Between Police Minister and National Commissioner

20 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

A senior police officer at the heart of Crime Intelligence, Major-General Feroz Khan, who walked away unscathed after a nasty brush with former minister of police Fikile Mbalula, has found himself in the sights of the current minister, Bheki Cele.

It has emerged from correspondence between the Ministry of Police and the Office of the National Commissioner and seen by Daily Maverick that Major-General Feroz Khan, a senior police officer in Crime Intelligence, features as a key person of interest to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Four years ago the then police minister, Fikile Mbalula, attempted to seize control of Crime Intelligence by issuing a ministerial directive which included the rescinding of the promotion of Khan and Colonel Smanga Simelane.

In 2017 City Press revealed that Khan, who was photographed with former president Jacob Zuma, had been working since 1997 without high-level security clearance.

Khan, who jumped brass from colonel to major-general (skipping brigadier) is the director of eight active businesses, including Spares Oasis, a motor parts chain opened in 2001 and said to be worth R21-million. It is unknown whether Khan has permission to run these private businesses.

Khan is also the director of Vineyard Paths Holdings and Tindyelo Holdings,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X