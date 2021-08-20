South Africa: Millionaire Top Cop At Centre of Feud Between Police Minister and National Commissioner

analysis

A senior police officer at the heart of Crime Intelligence, Major-General Feroz Khan, who walked away unscathed after a nasty brush with former minister of police Fikile Mbalula, has found himself in the sights of the current minister, Bheki Cele.

It has emerged from correspondence between the Ministry of Police and the Office of the National Commissioner and seen by Daily Maverick that Major-General Feroz Khan, a senior police officer in Crime Intelligence, features as a key person of interest to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Four years ago the then police minister, Fikile Mbalula, attempted to seize control of Crime Intelligence by issuing a ministerial directive which included the rescinding of the promotion of Khan and Colonel Smanga Simelane.

In 2017 City Press revealed that Khan, who was photographed with former president Jacob Zuma, had been working since 1997 without high-level security clearance.

Khan, who jumped brass from colonel to major-general (skipping brigadier) is the director of eight active businesses, including Spares Oasis, a motor parts chain opened in 2001 and said to be worth R21-million. It is unknown whether Khan has permission to run these private businesses.

Khan is also the director of Vineyard Paths Holdings and Tindyelo Holdings,...