Africa: Aisha Buhari Cup - Cameroon Pooled With Ghana, South Africa

The draw for the group stage took place on Wednesday August 18, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will be meeting the Black Queens of Ghana and Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the group stage of the 2021 Aisha Buhari Tournament to run from September 13 to 21, 2021 in Nigeria. These teams are pooled in Group B, meanwhile, host nation Nigeria must negotiate their way past Morocco and Mali in group A if they hope to make it to the semi-finals of the championship. The draw took place on August 18, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ghana's Black Queens and South Africa's Bayana Bayana are teams that have played the Women's Africa Cup of Nations several times and have as well taken part at prestigious world competitions. Cameroon, another football powerhouse in Africa, drawn in the same group with such experienced nations, will have to tighten their belts if they want to go past the group stage of this invitational tournament.

It is perhaps against this backdrop that the Indomitable Lionesses are intensifying preparations at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. This first training camp which consists of some thirty local players runs till August 21, 2021. In the course of this training, the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon had a preparatory match on August 18, 2021 with the cadets of the Fabrice Ondoa Academy at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. The Lionesses trashed the young players 6-0. After this first training camp, another camp is expected to run from August 23 to September 9, 2021. We learned that professional players will begin joining the team as from September 10, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria to make it stronger. It is worth mentioning that this tournament remains the first baptism of fire for the newly appointed Coach Gabriel Zabo.

We gathered that Nigeria and Morocco will square up in the opening match of the tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan on September 13, 2021. We equally learned that the Indomitable Lionesses in Group B will be playing their matches at the Agege stadium.