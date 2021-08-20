Cameroon: Designation of CENI President Drags On

Catholics, Protestants have opposed the candidacy of Denis Kadima proposed by other denominations.

The dust is still to settle with regards to the designation of a new President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), following the rejection by Catholics (CENCO) and Protestants (ECC), of Denis Kadima's candidacy proposed by other denominations. The two dominations say, Mr Denis Kadima is not impartial. To iron out the issue amicably, representatives of CENCO and ECC wish to meet President Felix Tshisekedi. The request for audience was signed by Pastor André Bokundoa-Bo-Likabe, President of the Church of Christ in Congo and Monsignor Marcel Utembi, President of the Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO).

After depositing the request, the two religious leaders while talking to the press, expressed the need to urgently meet President Felix Tshisekedi, given the delicate context in which the designation of delegates of religious denominations to the CENI takes place. "We are looking for consensus. For reasons of national cohesion and arbitration. There are issues that can only be resolved by him as the guarantor of the smooth running of institutions and national unity, "Eric Nsenga, spokesperson for the Church of Christ in Congo, told RFI.

At the same time, Catholics and Protestants plan to meet before the end of the week the other six religious denominations for a new round of talks, but the other six do not seem concerned with their proposal, as they met on Wednesday, August 19, 2021 and were expected to submit their report to the National Assembly on yesterday, August 19, 2021.

It should be noted that for the replacement of Corneille Naanga, former president of CENI, a total of 26 candidates were shortlisted with one from each Province. Six names were then retained in the first skimming. Of the six, three were retained in a second "screening". They are, Jerôme Bonso (expert in electoral questions), Denis Kadima (executive director of the Electoral Institute for a Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) and lawyer Sylvain Lumu, (former executive secretary of the League of electors). It is based on this procedure that the other denominations selected Denis Kadima, whose candidacy is being opposed by the other two main religious groups in the country.