South Africa: The Art of Unforgetting - 'Murder in Paris' Is Being Used to Seek Justice for Slain Anti-Apartheid Activist Dulcie September

19 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Liani Maasdorp

'Impact producing' means designing and implementing strategies and interventions to ensure that a film about social justice reaches the right audience, thus increasing its chances to have impact. This is why 'Murder in Paris' should be seen.

A shorter version of this article was first published in The Conversation.

Social change takes many forms. From creating awareness and changing perception, to behaviour and policy change. In the case of documentary film impact, a campaign would centre around a powerful film, but the film itself is not what effects the change; to effect significant change - through non-violent means - requires careful planning, well-designed strategies and efficient implementation.

South Africa has a unique set of characteristics that influences what kinds of campaigns can be created and how to maximise their impact. South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, according to the World Bank, and more than half the population lives in poverty, according to Statistics South Africa; impact strategies designed for the US or Europe don't always apply here.

This is why it is important to document and share case studies of local impact campaigns that cater to the South African context, audiences, challenges and opportunities.

At the...

