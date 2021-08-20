Tanzania: Two Children Killed in Rombo After Their House Catches Fire

Rombo — Two children have died after the house they were in caught fire in Tarakea in Rombo district, Kilimanjaro.

Speaking on Friday August 20, the Rombo district commissioner, Hamis Maiga confirmed, saying the source of the fire was a lit candle after a power outage.

"The fire broke out as result of a candle that was placed on a plastic table. Then the candle fell off the table and caught fire and the whole house with 10 rooms burned down," said Maiga.

Maiga said the district security committee was currently heading to the scene.