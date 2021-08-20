Namibia: Samaria Prepares for World Cup Qualifiers

BOBBY Samaria yesterday announced a 32-man squad in preparation for the Brave Warriors' upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches.

Namibia will have to play its home matches at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, after it's Windhoek stadiums were declared sub-standard by a CAF inspection team. As such it will open its campaign with a 'home game', in Soweto against Congo on 2 September, before travelling to West Africa to take on Togo in Lome three days later. In October they play two matches within five days against Senegal - away in Dakar on 6 October, and 'home' in Soweto on 10 October.

At yesterday's press conference, Samaria said it would not be a problem to play their home matches in South Africa.

"Most of our professional players are based there, so playing at Orlando Stadium will be like a second home for them. Also, now with Covid-19, spectators wont be allowed and teams wont have the 12th man advantage that the spectators bring," he said.

Samaria has called up most of Namibia's foreign-based players, but Malaysia-based Petrus Shitembi and Ryan Nyambe, who plays for Blackburn Rovers in the English First Division Championship have been omitted due to injury.

"Petrus had an operation on his knee that put him out for nine weeks and he will only return at the end of September again. Ryan pulled his hamstring during training last week, which put him out of Blackburn's team that played against Nottingham Forest last night, so he has been withdrawn for three weeks," he said.

Samaria said they were in a tough group, but were aiming to get off on a winning note.

"It's very important to get off on a winning note, but it goes without saying that it's a very tough group if you look at the rankings. But if we have the belief, we can get good results," he said.

Senegal are currently the top ranked nation in Africa with a world ranking of 21, while Congo is ranked 20th in Africa and 93rd in the world. Namibia is ranked 25th in Africa and 107th in the world, while Togo is ranked 36th in Africa and 131st in the world.

Regarding the boardroom politics within the NFA, Samaria said it did not concern him.

"I prefer to stick to coaching and not jump into politics off the field; my job is just to ensure that the team is prepared," he said.

Samaria's contract as the Brave Warriors caretaker coach was recently extended by the NFA and he said it was an honour to lead the team.

"When you are called up to work for the nation you do not hesitate, because you are doing your job for your country. I believe I have the capacity to add value to the team," he said.

On a question about the lack of youngsters in the squad, Samaria said his main goal was to select a winning team.

"How many under 20 players have been playing for their clubs in the premier league? Prins Tjiueza has been outstanding, but he's only one individual," he said.

"The average age of the team is 28 or 29 and the oldest one is 32 and he is a goalie on top of it. Obviously it's important to develop younger players in the squad, but in the end you are judged on your results and not the age of your team," he added.

The Brave Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers:

Virgil Vries, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Loydt Kazapua, Edward Maova.

Defenders:

Kennedy Amutenya, Ivan Kamberipa, Riaan Hanamub, Tiberius Lombard, Ananias Gebhardt, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb, Aprocius Petrus, Charles Hambira, Immanuel Heita.

Midfielders:

Dynamo Fredericks, Deon Hotto, Wendel Rudath, Alfeus Handura, Absalom Imbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Willy Stephanus, Marcel Papama, Manfred Starke, Prins Tjiueza, Wangu Gome.

Forwards:

Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Peter Shalulile, Benson Shilongo, Joslin Kamatuka, Monis Omseb, Junias Theophilus.