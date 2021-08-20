Nigeria's Podcasts Making Waves On Spotify

20 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)

New data released by music streaming service Spotify showed that local podcasts are making waves on the platform. Top on the list is the popular 'I Said What I Said' podcast hosted by Jola Ayeye and Feyikemi Abudu. The duo is known for their frank discussions on issues affecting millennials. From finance to mental health.

Topping the list too is 'Articulate One', a podcast by Adekunle Tolulope that encourages its community to share ideas. Inspirational and Christian themed podcasts also make the list of the top 10 most streamed podcasts. They include 'Apostle Joshua Selman' and 'Divercity 1 Love Christian Network.'

Podcast listening became popular in Nigeria two years ago and for Spotify which recently entered the Nigerian market, the data released showed the popularity of its platform. In April this year, the company announced a paid subscription platform for podcasters that gives them maximized revenue, wide reach, and discoverability. It was first launched in the U.S. Tech Crunch reported that the streamer's podcast ad revenue increased by 627% in the second quarter while its paid subscribers are now 165 million.

Today, there are over two million podcast titles available to Spotify listeners in Nigeria. On Wednesday, the company inked a new deal with WWE which will see Spotify as the exclusive home for WWE podcasts including a new original audio content developed by WWE and Spotify's The Ringer division.

The new data also showed that the preferred topics and themes of Nigerian podcast listeners are extensive, from millennial experience to comedy, inspirational talks, lifestyle to religion. Other podcasts that made the list include 'So Nigerian', 'TED Talks Daily' and 'Joel Osteen Podcast'.

