Ethiopia, Turkey Prove Perseverance Against External Pressures

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and his delegation have paid a working visit to the Republic of Turkey where they met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his representatives discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests ranging from the current situation in Ethiopia to issues related to the Sudanese military incursion into Ethiopian territory and others.

Both leaders have agreed to scale up the growing Ethio-Turkey relations as they presided over the various cooperation accords signed by their representatives.

The official visit was concluded with the signing of four agreements-military framework agreement, military financial cooperation agreement, MoU on cooperation in the field of water and implementation protocol regarding financial assistance.

In his regular press briefing, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Ambassador Dina Mufti said that Prime Minister Abiy has a fruitful discussion with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the two countries agreed to work together on many issues. In fact, both countries enjoyed a historic, longstanding, multi-lateral relation which is founded on shared interests and vision.

Ambassador Dina stated that the two countries have signed cooperation agreements in water and military financial areas with a view to deepening their relations in multifaceted areas of cooperation. The visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Ankara was successful in paving ways to transform longstanding ties between Ethiopia and Turkey to a higher level.

Against this backdrop, some experts whom The Ethiopian Herald approached for a comment have cherished the growing bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Turkey arguing that both countries have various lessons to emulate from each other.

Lecturer of Diplomacy and International Relations at Civil Service University Endale Nigussie said that the growing relations between Ethiopia and Turkey is a wakeup call for the westerners that maintain unjustified pressure against Ethiopia and is also a sign for the western world to revise their foreign policy. Turkey is among the countries which resisted the western pressure and successfully countered external pressure. So, Ethiopia needs to draw lesson from Turkey and keep fighting not to negotiate over the national interest so as to be successful, he added.

"Ethiopia needs to draw lesson from the Turkey experience of unwavering stance in countering the west's coordinated conspiracies by overcoming political, financial and others through unity and solidarity."

Since the inception of the reform, Ethiopia did many things which send a big message for the rest of the world by heralding a new dawn of political changes in the region and beyond.

Ethiopia has accomplished milestone achievements since the reform started. Resuming diplomatic relation with Eritrea, filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), and conducting peaceful election were among the major ones. So, did Turkey. Ankara is a growing influential country in economic, political and security spheres. Hence, the relation between Ethiopia and Turkey is strategic and imperative, he added.

The agreements the two nations signed are also vital in strengthening their ties to the highest level are also another diplomatic success, he said.

The visit is held at the time when the westerners and other international organizations are exerting unjustified pressure on Ethiopia. The recent Prime Minister visit is timely and very important at this critical time and it means a lot to Ethiopia.

On the other hand, as Ethiopia is under reform process and the recent visit have very significant impact in supporting Ethiopia's reform process to the highest level and it is an indication that Ethiopia's foreign policy is on the right track.

Historian, Assistant Professor Adam Kamil for his part said that Abiy's visit to the Republic of Turkey is essential and timely both in strengthening the diplomatic relations of the two countries to the highest level. Turkey is among one of the influential countries in the world and the relation between Ethiopia and Turkey is very important to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The intrigue posed by domestic and foreign actors is putting Ethiopia's security and democratic process to the test. Managing the country's challenges needs the support of countries like Turkey. Though mainly rests on the shoulder of Ethiopians, achieving democratic transitions requires diplomatic engagement and collaborating with external partners.

"The diplomatic relation will play a significant role in securing the interests of Ethiopia in the region and beyond."

Ethiopia has a long history of maintaining peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. The region suffers from various security problems with the major terrorist threat coming from Al-Shabaab militants. And Ethiopia played a prominent role in fighting against terrorism in the region and beyond, he added.

There is frequent conflict and instability in the Horn of Africa region and undoubtedly, Ethiopia is located at geographically strategic place, and the second most populous country in the region, enjoying good relations with neighboring countries in this region. Turkey will play a significant role in the country by helping strengthening peace and stability as a reliable partner of Ethiopia.

"I explained that it was my heartfelt wish that the dispute would be settled through dialogue between the two countries and on the basis of good neighborly relations. As Turkey, we stand ready to make every contribution, including mediation, for the peaceful resolution of the issue."

The experts' comments perfectly match with what Turkey President Erdoğan had to say in a joint press conference help in Ankara with Prime Minister Abiy.

Noting that regional and international developments were also discussed during both meetings, President Erdoğan said: "We discussed the developments and current situation in the Tigray region. Turkey attaches importance to the peace, tranquility and unity of Ethiopia which has a strategic location and importance in Africa.

The President said that the tension between Sudan and Ethiopia, both of which are our friends, in the al-Fashaga region was also on the agenda of our meetings.

We had discussed this issue with Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chairman Al-Burhan who was in Turkey for an official visit last week.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD AUGUST 20/ 2021