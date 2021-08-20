Ethiopia: Ethio-Turkey Relations Key to Ethiopia's Prosperity

Upon the invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) paid a working visit to Turkey last Wednesday. What makes his visit remarkable is its coincidence with the 125th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Turkey.

Historically, the first diplomatic contacts between Turkey and Ethiopia date back to 1896 with the exchange of delegations during the rule of Sultan Abdülhamid II and Emperor Menelik II. Subsequent to the opening of the first Ottoman-Turkish Consulate General in Harar in 1912, the first Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Sub-Saharan Africa was opened in Addis Ababa in 1926 while Ethiopia opened its Embassy in Turkey in 1933. Fascinatingly, these historic relations have continued and became full-fledged till the present.

The Premier along with his delegation arrived in Ankara where he was warmly welcomed and the two sides signed important agreements that could complement their bilateral relations. Besides this, the two leaders discussed various bilateral issues of regional significance as Turkey affirmed all kinds of support to Ethiopia in the effort of safeguarding Ethiopia's territorial integrity. Interestingly, the two leaders have agreed to strengthen the political, diplomatic, social and economic relations of the two countries.

Indeed, as the two countries have historical and cultural bonds that stood the test of time, the discussion of the two leaders inevitably heightens and cultivates the longstanding relations of the countries. Certainly, their historic relations can serve as firm foundations to strengthen and sustain the current bilateral exchanges.

While discussing the bilateral relations as well as regional developments, President Erdoğan highlighted that Turkey values Ethiopia's peace and stability so that Ankara is ready to provide all types of assistance to ensure it. In connection to this, time and again, Turkey consistently voiced its interest to deepen its ties with African nations and these ties have gained significant momentum in the last decade. Here, Ethiopia plays the lion's share to increase these ties.

Remarkably, the visit of the Prime Minister has taken the attention of the international community for the reason Ethiopia has continued extending relations in the midst of inappropriate interference from the United States and European Union. That is why Ethiopia upholds Turkey's effort to stand beside Ethiopia during this critical time. And Ethiopians will never forget the support of Turkish government and people. Hence, the Premier's visit is very decisive as well as timely. He also said, "We appreciate Turkish genuine friendship exhibited to Ethiopia in time of need."

This undoubtedly encourages Ethiopians to trust Turkish people with genuine friendship. The Turkish government plays a pivotal role in Ethiopia's effort in pursuing the path of prosperity as the two countries have been working together since the beginning of the reform in Ethiopia in April 2018. Though some western leaders failed to understand the democratic development as a result of the reform, Turkey has valued the effort of the Ethiopian government to improve the livelihood of its citizens.

Rightly, the visit is considered to be a diplomatic success for Ethiopia. It can communicate a strong message for those nations that have been pursuing a biased stance when it comes to the terrorist TPLF. Ethiopia can cultivate its bilateral relation with a country that respects its sovereignty; it does not entertain relations that seem to violate its sovereignty. As Turkey is an industrialized and developed nation, Ethiopia will surely enjoy multifaceted benefits from the bilateral relations in its endeavor to prosperity.

Honorably, the Turkish President said Ethiopia is in a sensitive time with the conflict in the Tigray region. "Ethiopia's territorial integrity and peace matters for us and we will do our best to solve the conflict. We are attaching significant importance to the resolution of the conflict," said assuring lasting and genuine relations between Turkish people and Ethiopians.

In short, Ethiopia and Turkey have been enjoying historic and lasting relations. The recent working visit of Prime Minister Abiy to Turkey will contribute to deepen their more than a century ago diplomatic ties as the two leaders discussed many bilateral and regional issues. Above all, the visit is the clearest indication that Ethiopia continues its relations with nations that respect its sovereignty and dignity of its citizens.