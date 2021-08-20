Angola: Impaired Sprinter Dumbo Fails Paralympic Games

18 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Regina Dumbo, totally visually impaired - T11 class sprinter, has been left out of the country's adapted team to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games after failing to record the minimum time set by the International Paralympic Committee.

According to the secretary general of the Angola Paralympic Committee (CPA), António da Luz, Dumbo integrated the group of athletes training in Portugal as a substitute and waited for authorization by the technical Organizing Committee, which did not happen.

In 2020, during an international meeting, held in Dubai, the athlete did not finish the 400-meter race due to an injury, a specialty where she is stronger. So she was expected to record the minimum time set to take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Regina Dumbo was born on August 14, 2003 in Ecunha municipality, central Huambo province.

She joined athletics in January 2015, since then she has been present in five National Championships and five international competitions.

