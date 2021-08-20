Nigeria: Buhari Reappoints Oloyede, Rasheed, Bobboyi As Heads of JAMB, NUC, UBEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed.

This followed the recommendation of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu,

The two appointments are for a tenure of five years each, with effect from 1st August 2021.

Also reappointed is Dr Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second and final tenure of four years with effect from 1st August 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Affairs of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong.

The trio had served their first term as heads of their respective agencies alongside 11 others which ended on 1st August 2021.

Goong recalled that the President had earlier approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four (4) years to sustain the efforts at sensitizing Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy.

Also, he said, to give further impetus to mathematics education, approval was also granted for the appointment of Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years with effect from 17th August 2021.