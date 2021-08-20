Nigeria: Editors Congratulate Ex-President On Appointment As NNPC Spokesman

20 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has congratulated one of its former Presidents, Garba Deen Mohammed, on his appointment as the Group General Manager (Public Affairs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement signed yesterday by its President, Mustapha Isah, and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the umbrella of all the editors in Nigeria said Mohammed is eminently qualified for the position, considering his experience both in the media and the oil and gas sector.

The group said: "We commend the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, for making the right choice.

Garba Deen Mohammed's appointment comes at a time the NNPC is undergoing a transition following the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari."

While thanking the outgoing NNPC spokesperson, Dr. Kennie Obateru, for his excellent relationship with the Guild during his tenure, the editors said they look forward to working with Mohammed to deliver on his onerous assignment.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X