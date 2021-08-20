Kenya: Rugby Mourns Ex-KCB Forward Amukhama

20 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Nyende

The Kenyan rugby fraternity is mourning the passing on of Harold Amukhama.

The former KCB Rugby strongman prop collapsed and died in Luanda, Vihiga County on Tuesday. The preliminary autopsy report indicates he died of cardiac arrest. He was 55.

"He was a very humble and easy going but very firm. He was the old school type of forward - keep running straight until you are stopped," said Sadik Makii, who formed part of KCB's swashbuckling front row with Amukhuma in the 1990s.

"Harold is a true legend of KCB. Hard man but a humble and gentle soul," said Peter Kihara, a former teammate.

Amukhuma picked up rugby while a student at Upper Hill in Nairobi. He played for KCB from 1989 to 2000 where he made his mark as a bruiser in contact situation and direct running, no-taking-prisoners approach.

He featured for Kenya Breweries after honing his skills at Baraton University in the 1980s.

Amukhama was also a Kenya trialist. He leaves behind two children. The ex-rugby player will buried at the family home in Esirabe, East Bunyore on Tuesday.

