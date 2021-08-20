Namibia: American Reveals Lunch Date With Murder Victim

ONE of the Americans standing trial over the murder of a young Namibian in Windhoek at the start of 2011 is now saying he knew his alleged victim, Andre Heckmair, and that they had an appointment to meet each other on the day Heckmair was killed.

This version of murder-accused Marcus Thomas was revealed for the first time in the Windhoek High Court yesterday - more than 10 years and seven months after the arrest of Thomas and his co-accused, fellow American Kevan Townsend, and nearly seven years after the start of their trial.

Thomas' version came to light when his current defence lawyer, Lilian Mbaeva, told Heckmair's sister, Bianca Heckmair, who testified as a state witness yesterday, that according to Thomas he had known Andre Heckmair in a business capacity.

Mbaeva said Thomas' instructions to her were that he travelled to Namibia as "a continuation of the business dealings he had" with Heckmair.

In addition to that, Mbaeva informed the witness that according to her client's instructions, Thomas had made arrangements with Heckmair to meet him for lunch at a restaurant in Klein Windhoek on 7 January 2011.

"It is my instruction they were not strangers," Mbaeva said.

She further said it was Thomas' version that he waited at the restaurant where he was supposed to have a business meeting with Heckmair, but Heckmair did not arrive for their appointment.

The instructions revealed by Mbaeva are the first indication from Thomas that he knew Heckmair and that he and Heckmair had been in contact with each other.

Heckmair (25) was killed when he was shot in the head in a car in Klein Windhoek - but not in the vicinity of the restaurant where he had a lunch appointment - around 13h00 on 7 January 2011.

The state is alleging that Thomas (36) and Townsend (35) travelled from the United States to Namibia in late December 2010 to carry out a plan to murder Heckmair.

The two accused denied guilt on six charges - including counts of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, and the importation of firearm parts into Namibia without a permit - at the start of their trial in November 2004.

Bianca Heckmair testified that her brother left from Windhoek's Maerua Mall, where their father had a restaurant, at about 12h45 on the day of his death to meet people for lunch in Klein Windhoek.

She said according to her brother, his lunch appointment was with two Americans who said they were friends of one of his friends in New York, where he had lived during 2010 while working in a hotel as part of an internship.

The two Americans were not known to her brother, and he told her they were friends of his friend in New York who were travelling through Namibia at that time, she testified.

Her brother did not indicate to her that the appointment with the Americans had anything to do with business, she said.

During her cross-examination of Bianca Heckmair, Mbaeva also questioned her about her family's and her brother's income, and whether he had a lifestyle beyond his financial means.

The witness told the court that while her brother lived in an apartment in Manhattan during the time he was on an internship in the city, it was a small place which he shared with a friend, and that he worked in a hotel and also as a waiter to get an income.

Heckmair had been studying at a top hotel school in Switzerland from 2007 until the time of his death, and his father paid the fees for the school, the court was told.

The trial is continuing.