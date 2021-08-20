Namibia: Out in the Cold

"WE WERE treated like animals, but we remained humble."

These are the words of Shakadya Fabianu, who is one of the people whose temporary shack was demolished by the Namibian Police and City Police in Babylon informal settlement of Katutura on Friday.

Fabianu, who pointed to the spots where close to 300 structures were set up since January this year, said some of the residents in the area have resorted to sleeping in the open, with their property exposed.

Others live in tents they say were donated by good Samaritans.

The residents of Babylon informal settlement are not the only ones who were subjected to sleeping in the cold over the weekend. The other group affected was at Otjomuise's Agste Laan, whose shacks were also demolished last week.

About 300 older people and more than 100 children watched as their temporary homes were demolished at the two informal settlements.

Officers of the Namibian Police and the City Police first destroyed homes at Otjomuise's Agste Laan on Wednesday last week, and then proceeded to Babylon.

The group at Babylon who set up their shacks in January said they have been seeking an audience with the leadership of the municipality since the start of the year.

"We are tired of renting. We have children who go to school and we are not working. We cannot pay rent and school fees at the same time. We are struggling. Now we are here without a home," Elizabeth Petrus said.

Petrus, a mother of two, said they have been asking the City of Windhoek to assist them with a temporary place while it works on a long-term plan.

Immanuel Titus, who lives with a brother who is a student, said he was retrenched by a construction company and could not afford renting the place where he used to live any more, therefore was in desperate need of a place to stay.

"We don't have anywhere else to go. I have my brother with me who I take care of. Now we sleep outside with our stuff," he said.

Fabianu said throughout this year, they have been consulting Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua, Tobias Hainyeko councillor Christopher Likuwa and the City of Windhoek, to find a solution to their landlessness.

"If we had got an answer in February maybe this time we would not have been here. The failure of our leaders makes it seem people could just stay here," he added.

He said they have been waiting for an answer from the municipality but have been sent from one office to another and up until Monday, the group had not received any feedback.

Otjomuise Community Development Committee chairperson Sylvester Kazapua stressed that many families who saw their structures pulled down have resorted to setting up tents and are being assisted with basic services by the rest of the community.

TEAR GAS AND RUBBER BULLETS

He explained that the members who opted to illegally occupy the land have been requesting the city to allocate land to them since 2002, but their numerous letters have gone unanswered. When the police came to demolish their structures, they fired tear gas and rubber bullets, he said.

Two one-year-old children developed chest problems after coming in contact with the tear gas, Kazapua said.

"Since 2002, they have been applying, but until now they did not get the land. We have been checking our list to see what procedures to follow, and I also asked how long we have to wait to get land," he said.

Kazapua said community members are feeling the pain as they were affected by Covid-19, lost their jobs and could not afford rent.

He stressed that although he does not condone setting up illegal structures, he sympathises with the people because they have nowhere else to go.

When asked about the central government's response to the land situation, and how the pandemic has affected those grabbing land, prime minister Saara Kuungongwelwa-Amadhila said the government has made provision to make housing and serviced land available for Namibians in the second Harambee Prosperity Plan.

"Under the Harambee Prosperity Plan, there is a commitment to provide a minimum number of serviced land and housing units by government institutions, either ministries or the National Housing Enterprises and others," she said.

She added another way to address the housing issue is adopting innovative models for house delivery, such as public-private partnerships.

The government also has facilities to assist government employees to afford houses on the market. There is also N$500 million made available by the Bank of Namibia to lend through private banks to businesses to encourage them to invest in housing development.

The Otjomuise landless residents yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration, walking for over 8km, from Otjomuise to the City of Windhoek, demanding land. They handed over a petition to the city's strategic executive for housing, property management and human settlement Faniel Maanda.