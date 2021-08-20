Southern Africa: Vaccine Hesitancy in SADC

VACCINE HESITANCY REFERS to the delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccination despite the availability of vaccination services.

Given the history of successful vaccination campaigns and the effectiveness of vaccines as a method to address specific public health problems, one would perhaps not expect large-scale societal pushback when offered vaccines to overcome a crisis as calamitous as the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Vaccine hesitancy is both complex and context rich, and its consequences can be devastating.

In modern-day pandemics, the global exchange of information has been boosted significantly by social media, leading to what the director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) describes as an "infodemic".

This describes a situation where excess information - some true and some false - arises during a pandemic.

This excess information makes it difficult for people to access reliable information when they need it.

The uncertainty and doubt caused by the infodemic is harmful, because it causes vaccine hesitancy.

Research in high-income countries highlights five main individual-level determinants of vaccine hesitancy: confidence, complacency, convenience (or constraints), risk calculation, and collective responsibility.

This model of vaccine hesitancy holds that trust in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and the system that administers it, the perceived risk of vaccine-preventable disease, structural or psychological barriers, perceptions of personal risk, and the willingness to protect others by one's own vaccination are all factors that motivate individuals to get vaccinated (or not).

One recent study argues that in South Africa vaccine hesitancy is shaped by 'neoliberal' notions of health, and health-related risks and decisions that emphasise individual choice and responsibility over a more collective one, and by experiences of social exclusion.

From this perspective, social exclusion undermines trustful government-citizen relations, damages social connectedness, and gives rise to multiple socio-economic barriers to good quality vaccination services (Wiysonge C et.al. 2021).

There are various levels of vaccination among member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). It is clear that island nations do best - Seychelles, Mauritius and Comoros are the three nations leading vaccination rates.

Despite doing better than the overall African vaccination rate, Namibia lags behind these nations' vaccination rates by some distance.

In addition, Namibia also does not fare well among SADC nations with small populations.

In addition to the three best-performing island nations, Botswana and Eswatini also have better vaccination rates.

The high threshold for herd immunity, commonly calculated to be between 60% and 70% of the population, means that vaccines will be necessary to end the pandemic.

In SADC, only Seychelles have reached herd immunity, having fully vaccinated 70% of its population.

The only other SADC nation close to the coveted threshold is Mauritius, with 45% fully vaccinated.

If the current vaccination rate is anything to go by, Namibia, like most of the nations in SADC, will need at least one more year (if not longer) to achieve herd immunity.

* Christie Keulder is a researcher at Survey Warehouse.