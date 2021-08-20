Namibia: Vendors Cry for Mercy As City Threatens Eviction

THE Windhoek municipality has threatened to evict several vendors who have been operating at the Olyeeta Open Market in Okuryangava but are failing to pay rent.

The municipality notified the vendors of its intention to evict them unless they cleared the arrears by the end of this month.

Municipality spokesperson Harold Akwenye confirmed moves to recover money owed by the vendors.

He did not state the amount owed or the number of vendors in arrears.

Akwenye said the defaulting vendors had been given several notices to settle their arrears before a final demand for payment was issued towards the end of last month.

He added that they had been given an opportunity to consult city officials regarding the challenges they face and seek advice on how to pay the arrears.

"All traders who were unable to pay within seven days were given a further opportunity to make payment arrangements they were able to manage," he said.

Akwenye added that the council always endeavours to create an enabling environment where all traders can continue to make a living while meeting their business/rental obligations.

'HEARTLESS CITY'

Vendors who spoke to The Namibian expressed disappointment with the decision, saying city officials are being inconsiderate in demanding payment from them given that their businesses have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They said the government's Covid-19 regulations restricting public gatherings to 10 people meant no customers came to the market.

As a result, vendors said they were unable to raise the required rent for their stalls due to reduced income.

Vendors are disgruntled with the municipality's decision to give them final notices and threats to terminate their contracts.

Some say they were not given enough time to settle their dues or explain why they are unable to pay on time.

Shitaleni Stefanus, a barber, is one of the vendors facing eviction from the open market.

He told The Namibian that he has been operating at the market for more than 15 years.

He is struggling because his business was negatively disrupted by the Covid-19 regulations.

"I can come from home to work but when I get to the market it's dry. I sit here for two to three days without getting a dollar. If there are no customers, then there's no money to pay the municipality," he said.

Another barber, Pius Daniel, who has been working at the market since 2011 said he opted feeding his family instead of paying municipal bills with the little he made.

"I have children to feed. It is not that we don't want to pay. The money is just not enough and this is not our fault," he said.

Daniel said the situation is getting worse every day because their bills are increasing without getting any income from the business.

He owes the municipality more than N$1 300, and three days can pass without him making even a dollar.

"It will take me more than the seven days to pay because we don't get customers", he said.

Daniel is appealing to the municipality to communicate information on time so that they can make arrangements to pay.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"People suffer and end up with depression if they are pushed onto the streets. We want to find an agreement with the municipality," he said.

HAVE MERCY

One vendor who asked to remain anonymous appealed to the municipality to "feel pity" for them and allow them more time to pay.

"It's not that we don't want to pay, but when municipality officials come, they just say 'sign you are owing this amount'. They are saying we must pay but there's not even one customer coming to buy that dress," said the concerned vendor.

Martha Ngenokesho, a committee member for the Olyeeta Open Market confirmed that vendors struggle to get customers due to Covid-19, making it hard for them to pay their bills on time.

"We want the municipality not to charge us for the months we have not been working," she said.