Namibia: Swapo Tells Venaani to Apologise to Pdm Member

SWAPO coordinator for the Ohangwena region Hafeni Hatutale wants Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani to apologise to a party member, Hidipo Hamata.

Hatutale also wants Venaani to apologise to Hamata's family and those who voted for Hamata and the PDM in the northern region in the 2019 general election.

He said this in a press release on Wednesday, in which he castigated Venaani for visiting a family whose member was allegedly killed by a police officer at Oshikango in the Ohangwena region recently.

"It is ironic that the leader of this party, who marginalised Mr Hamata, has to come and show remorse and sympathy to the family of the deceased inflicted by the police in Hamata's region, without making a public apology to him and those who voted for his party in Ohangwena region," Hatutale wrote.

In 2019, Hamata, who is also the PDM regional coordinator for Ohangwena, was at number 16 on the party's parliamentary list. However, the party changed its list of candidates after the election. With the change, Hamata and other party members were no longer among the 16 PDM candidates elected as National Assembly members, and were replaced by six others.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Venaani described Swapo as a "very childish organisation" that is trying to deny him access to political areas, including Ohangwena.

He asked what Swapo's business was with him sympathising with a family whose relative was killed by the police in Ohangwena over border issues.

He added that Hamata's name had not been gazetted for the National Assembly.

"Swapo must be very ashamed of themselves. The DTA they are talking about, we have transformed it into PDM," he said.

He said erstwhile DTA leaders and former SWATF/Koevoet members are now members of Swapo and have fishing quotas.

Venaani further said there were threats made in audio recordings calling for his assassination and for his vehicle to be burnt.

"They can kill me and I will die for Namibia. I am a Namibian a million times," Venaani said.

A video recording of a woman calling on residents of Ohangwena region to be vigilant as Venaani was in the region has been circulating on social media.

"The DTA is in our region. They arrived yesterday [Tuesday] and they have visited Oshikango and Omundaungilo. Venaani is visiting areas that do not have water and roads. I urge headmen that Venaani who is in our region is from the DTA.

"We should not forget the past. We should not forget what the DTA did for our country, it has left us orphans, houses were burnt. Keep a distance from the DTA [because] if we give them a chance to rule, we will go back to apartheid.

"Please share this clip. We know the challenges we are facing and they can only be solved by the central government, not by opposition parties," the woman said.