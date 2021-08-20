Kenya: MP Alleges Bias in Quest for Chinese Visas

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa has complained about denial of visas and work permits to Kenyans seeking to travel to China despite producing valid vaccination certificates.

Mr Ichung'wa said Kenyans seeking to travel to the Asian country were being asked to show proof that they had received a Chinese jab.

The MP said the travel condition was being imposed on Kenyans despite Astrazeneca, which is being used for mass vaccination in the country, having been fully approved by the World Health Organization.

The lawmaker, who spoke on the floor of the National Assembly, demanded a statement on why Kenyans intending to travel on business and other purposes were being treated unfairly despite Chinese nationals enjoying unfettered entry into the country.

In his statement, which was committed to the Defence and Foreign Relations committee, the Kikuyu lawmaker wants the committee to investigate and report back to the National Assembly why Chinese traders and middlemen were being allowed to set up shops to sell goods they have shipped into the country while importation from China and selling of such goods by their Kenyan counterparts is disallowed.

"How many Chinese nationals have visited Kenya either on business or work visas from the advent of the pandemic to date and what work and businesses have they been permitted to come and do in Kenya?"Mr Ichungwa demanded to be told.

"What is the volume of imports brought in specifically by Chinese businessmen and middlemen into Kenya compared to imports by Kenyans?" added Mr Ichungwa.

Further, the MP wants the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to state the number of Kenyans that have been issued with visas to do business or work in China from March 2020.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi committed the petition to the committee of Defence and Foreign Relations, which is supposed to investigate the matter and report back to the House within 21 days as stipulated in the Standing Orders.

However, the report could take longer as the House is from today proceeding on a month-long recess.