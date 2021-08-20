Kenya: Jemutai, Chepkirui Proceed to 1,500m Final

Kenya's Winnie Jemutai and Purity Chepkirui are through to the 1,500 metres final of the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Chepkirui Friday led at the bell in 3:18.65 before winning the second heat in 4:22.10, beating Ethiopian Hiwot Mehari to second place in 4:22.37 as Moroccan Meryeme Azrour clocked 4:2450 for third to all qualify for the final.

In Heat 1, Jemutai was tucked behind Diribe Welteji from Ethiopian as they hit the bell at 3:26.21 with the Ethiopian going on to win in 4:26.26. Jemutai eased to second in 4:26.47.

Chepkirui and Jemutai will now be eyeing to recapture the 1,500m title that Kenya last won in 2012 Barcelona through the current Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich.

Miriam Cherop came close to winning the title at 2018 Tampere but would settle for silver, losing the battle to Ethiopian Alemaz Samuel.

"I wasn't afraid of anyone and that is why I stuck to the front, which is the safest," said Chepkirui, adding that she is happy that her compatriot Jemutai also qualified for the final.

"We shall plan on how to deliver victory this time around since nine years is a long time," said Chepkirui, who hopes to do well in athletics so that she can help her parents.

"It was a good race and I think the slow pace favoured me. It's my desire to finish on the podium," said Jemutai. "I need to recapture this title since it has been long."

The top four in each heat and the four fastest athletes qualify for the final due Sunday.