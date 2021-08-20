Tanzania: VP Calls for Efficiency in Healthcare Delivery

ZANZIBAR Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla has directed the Ministry of Health, Social Welfare, Elderly, Gender and Children to make close monitoring of all its employees in order to increase efficiency in service delivery.

The Second VP issued the directives during an impromptu visit to Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital as part of his ongoing tour of various public institutions in Zanzibar.

"Close monitoring of executives and other staff in the health ministry and all hospitals is crucial in ensuring efficiency in health service delivery," he said.

Speaking at the Isles' referral hospital, Mr Abdulla appealed to the ministry's administration to be vigilant in the performance of its day-to-day operations as reports indicate that it is in the list of government institutions with financial indiscipline.

On restoring discipline in spending public funds, he instructed the Minister for Health, Social Welfare, Elderly, Gender and Children to ensure that medicines and medical supplies purchased were worth the amount of money dished out for the purpose.

He said that the eighth phase government under President Ali Mwinyi is committed to improve health services while also ensuring proper spending of government funds.

When he inspected some hospital laboratories including DNA testing facility, Mr Abdulla told the hospital management to give special attention to the labs unit due to its importance in providing treatment to patients, urging the hospital to resolve logistical challenges as well as looking at the welfare of staff working in hazardous conditions.

The second Vice President was saddened by delay in supplying clean bed sheets in wards, after the management attributed the problem to the breakdown of the washing machine. The cost for repairing the machine is less than 400,000 /-.

The Executive Director of Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital, Dr Msafiri Marijani told the 2nd VP that despite efforts made by health experts at the Hospital, the facility was still facing some challenges including shortage of specialists, operating theatre and reagents for performing tests in the laboratory.

For her part, Chief Nursing Officer Hamida Hamid explained that Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital has been facing the challenge of overcrowding caused by many visitors/patients violating procedures by not seeking services at their nearest facilities.