Tanzania: Minister Nchemba Gives Update On Mobile Transaction Levies Review

20 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Minister of Finance and Planning Mwigulu Nchemba has said that the government is at a final stage of reviewing newly imposed levies in the mobile transactions.

Speaking at a press conference held in Dar es Salaam, Friday, the Minister said the final stakeholders meeting will be held later today (Friday) in Tanzania's commercial city for the Prime Minister's Office to decide on the matter.

"We are at the final stage... " Dr Mwigulu said as he added "there is something we had to sort out with our colleagues. I think you, too, have seen the figures; they really need to be looked at."

So far, according to Dr Nchemba, the government has collected 48bn/- since the new mobile money transactions levies came into effect in the mid of July, this year.

"Of the collected amount, 37bn/- has been channeled to the construction of health facility projects and 7bn/- for the construction of classrooms," the Minister said.

However, he urged citizens to be patient as their government is working on the matter.

