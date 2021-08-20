Western Sahara: Need to Uphold Principle of Intangibility of Borders Inherited At Independence

20 August 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Algiers — Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, on Thursday stressed the necessity to scrupulously respect the principle of intangibility of boundaries inherited at the time of independence in the settlement of border disputes in Africa, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement by Lamamra was made at a video-link meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council, devoted to the assessment of the implementation of the AU strategy for integrated border management between the member states.

The head of Algerian diplomacy insisted on the commitment of the African Union and most of the member countries to this principle, established by the founding fathers of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1964, and subsequently consecrated as a constant and authentic principle, in the AU constitution.

Lamamra said that the "strict application" of this principle is the only guarantee of peace, security and stability in the continent and a sine qua non condition for the success of the integration and complementarity project that African countries aspire to achieve, through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The head of Algerian diplomacy called for speeding up the pace of demarcation of member states' borders, being a "crucial step for conflict prevention," in addition to stepping up cooperation in border areas to address the various challenges posed by the current scourge of terrorism, human trafficking networks and drug trafficking.

The minister also expressed Algeria's willingness to share its long experience in securing border areas and boundary demarcation, stressing that Algeria has completed the delimitation of its borders with all neighboring countries, including the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) recently.

At the end of its deliberations, the African Union Peace and Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution incorporating the proposals of Ramtane Lamamra on the imperative of enshrining the principle of the intangibility of borders inherited from at the time of independence or the establishment of a unit assigned with the border plan at level of the African Union Commission's organizational structure.

The unit, according to the resolution, should be provided with the necessary financial and human resources to enable it to contribute to border dispute resolution efforts, at the local level, without recourse to courts or international bodies.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X