South Africa: Parliament Presiding Officers Shocked At Tragic Vehicle Accident Outside Parliament

20 August 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Mr Amos Masondo, have conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the school pupil who tragically died as a result of a devastating taxi crash outside one of the entrances of Parliament this morning.

It is reported that an overloaded minibus taxi carrying 22 school pupils, most of whom primary schools children, crashed into a bollard in front of Parliament after allegedly jumping a red robot, resulting in one fatality and injuries to several others.

The Presiding Officers have expressed shock and sadness at this tragedy, and have called for a swift investigation into the accident by all the appropriate authorities.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured pupils for their speedy recovery. We call upon the traffic authorities to investigate the circumstances of the accident and leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of our children," the Presiding Officers said.

