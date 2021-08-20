South Africa: Premier Stanley Mathabatha On the Support of Traditional Leaders in the Fight Against the Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic

press release

Limpopo premier thanks traditional leaders for support in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Limpopo Premier, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has today, 19 August 2021, thanked traditional leaders for their support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier Mathabatha was speaking at the special sitting of the Limpopo Provincial House of Traditional Leaders held at Polokwane Municipal Council Chambers.

Premier Mathabatha described the traditional leaders as a reliable ally of the government, appreciated the partnership and guidance the Limpopo government enjoys from the leadership of the House. He specifically acknowledged the traditional leaders' concession to temporary suspend the setting up of initiation schools and cultural activities due to COVID-19 to prevent the spread and preserve life.

"We also appreciate your leadership in supporting our vaccination campaign. As traditional leaders in Limpopo, you were amongst the very first to accept and receive your vaccination jabs. That is why we are leading in vaccination campaigns as a province across the country. We thank you very much for that", said Premier Mathabatha.

Traditional leaders appreciated the government's effort in the construction of tribal offices as a trendsetter in the country but raised the issue of maintenance of those buildings. They also, amongst others, raised issues of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in traditional council's offices, tools of the trade such as fleet, pension fund benefit and land disputes.

Premier Mathabatha agreed that support in terms of tools of the trade is essential to traditional leaders to enable them to perform their duties. "It should be noted that there are still traditional leaders that never received vehicles. These are those that have replaced other senior traditional leaders and the senior traditional leaders that have been recognised following the work of the Kgatla Commission. Once we have dealt with budget adjustments and made necessary appropriation after COVID-19 allocations we shall deal with this matter", he indicated.

"On the issue of internet connectivity for traditional leaders, I want to say that the Provincial Government has established a dedicated entity in Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA) to facilitate the rollout of the broadband network throughout the province. The departments of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure and CoGHSTA are collaborating on the development of a policy for the maintenance of traditional council offices," concluded Premier Mathabatha.

The Chairperson of the House of Traditional Leaders, Kgosi Malesela Dikgale, said they were pleased with the Premier's response. "The Premier gave us good answers, he said a mouthful and made reference to the many items we had raised with him. If he can implement those things then we will be happy", emphasized Kgosi Dikgale.