South Africa: Media Statement - High Teenage Pregnacy Rate Concerns Multi-Party Women's Caucus Chairperson

document

The Chairperson of the Multi-Party Women's Caucus (MPWC), Ms Nkhensani Kate Bilankulu, has expressed grave concern over the high teenage pregnancy rate in South Africa generally and in Gauteng in particular.

She has noted recent media reports that ggirls as young as 10 years are among the 23 226 girls who fell pregnant in Gauteng between April 2020 and March 2021. According to the report, 934 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 10 and 14, while over 19 000 were delivered by those between the ages of 15 and 19 years.

Nearly 3 000 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 chose to terminate their pregnancies. According to the report, these figures were allegedly released by the Gauteng government. "I have noted that young girls, legally underaged girls are getting pregnant. This state of affairs is very concerning. These staggering numbers, released during Women's Month, what does it mean about our young women and girl-children," Said Bilankulu,

"I would like to urge the authorities to leave no stone unturned to act harshly against the perpetrators. There is a legal age for sexual consent, and 10 years old is definitely not the age. I want to see all the perpetrators, be it educators or anyone else, behind bars. I call on the authorities to clearly state how many cases have been opened that relate to teenage pregnancies," continued Ms Bilankulu.