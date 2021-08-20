South Africa: Media Statement - High Teenage Pregnacy Rate Concerns Multi-Party Women's Caucus Chairperson

20 August 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Multi-Party Women's Caucus (MPWC), Ms Nkhensani Kate Bilankulu, has expressed grave concern over the high teenage pregnancy rate in South Africa generally and in Gauteng in particular.

She has noted recent media reports that ggirls as young as 10 years are among the 23 226 girls who fell pregnant in Gauteng between April 2020 and March 2021. According to the report, 934 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 10 and 14, while over 19 000 were delivered by those between the ages of 15 and 19 years.

Nearly 3 000 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 chose to terminate their pregnancies. According to the report, these figures were allegedly released by the Gauteng government. "I have noted that young girls, legally underaged girls are getting pregnant. This state of affairs is very concerning. These staggering numbers, released during Women's Month, what does it mean about our young women and girl-children," Said Bilankulu,

"I would like to urge the authorities to leave no stone unturned to act harshly against the perpetrators. There is a legal age for sexual consent, and 10 years old is definitely not the age. I want to see all the perpetrators, be it educators or anyone else, behind bars. I call on the authorities to clearly state how many cases have been opened that relate to teenage pregnancies," continued Ms Bilankulu.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X