South Africa: Media Statement - Reminder: Committee On Health to Conduct Oversight Visit in KwaZulu-Natal

document

The Portfolio Committee on Health will today undertake an oversight visit in KwaZulu Natal (KZN). The committee will assess the extent of damages as a result of the recent destructions and looting that took place last month in KZN.

The committee will visit various healthcare centres that have been affected by the riots. Furthermore, it will meet with the Provincial Department of Health to get a briefing on measures that have been put in place to address the damages. The committee will also assess the progress of the vaccine roll out programme and oxygen supply.

The Acting Chairperson of the committee, Mr Tshilidzi Munyai, said the oversight will provide the committee with an opportunity to understand the magnitude of the destruction caused by the unrests on the healthcare infrastructure and healthcare service to the people.

Mr Munyai said the vaccine roll out programme is a national priority, and based on that, it is of utmost importance that the committee with other role-players, must add its effort in the mobilisation of the South African society for vaccination.

"We need to play a meaningful part in the mobilisation of society before the fourth wave causes havoc. Reports have shown that the target number of people for vaccination is not met. Community based organisations such as faith based organisations, community policing forums, street committees and health committees should be at the forefront in the mobilisation drive to ensure that our people are vaccinated especially in areas that were disrupted by the riots that took place last month", said Mr Munyai.

The programme of the oversight is as follows:

Day 1: Friday 20 August 2021

UMgungundlovu District

12H30 - 13H30 Imbalenhle CHC

14H15 - 15H15 Greys Hospital

15H45 - 16H45 Northdale Hospital

Day 2: Saturday 21 August 2021

EThekwini District

09H00 - 11H00 Provincial meeting with MEC and Executive

Venue: MEC Boardroom, 9th Floor

Truro House (Durban)

11H30 - 12H30 Ekuhlengeni Hospital

13H30 - 14H30 Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital