Liberia: All Set for CDC-U.S. Convention-2021 As CDC-Global Commends a Well-Organized Election Process

Monrovia — the National Executive Committee of the Congress for Democratic Change has praised the leadership of the CDC-USA Chapter for the creation of a profound democratic, legal and accountable framework for the conduct of the party's North America leadership Convention-2021.

After a review of the elections mechanism being constructed by the USA leadership, the National Executive Committee of the CDC/Global attended a webinar (zoom) meeting today, where it expressed delight in the organizational proficiency of the USA Chapter, saying 'The commitment of the hundreds of participants that will be gathering for this historic event, is worth applauding'.

Briefing the leadership of the CDC/Global on the preparedness of the Atlanta Convention under the theme; EMBRACING A NEW BEGINNING TOWARDS A STRONGER CDC, the USA leadership headed by Chairman Steve Luogun, in a PowerPoint display, unveiled a magnificently organized mechanism, which will see the scrupulous implementation of the will of the electorates.

Speaking of the convention venue, the leadership pointed to a spacious and fabulously-decorated events center in Snelville, Stone Mountain Highway, Atlanta, where the electoral process and Ball will be held.

This superbly organized event will be climaxed by outdoor sports activities , barbecue, food and refreshment, all taking place at Alexander Park, Lawrenceville, Atlanta.

Further details of venues, schedules and programs were provided as follows;

(1) September 3rd, 2021;

(a) Arrival of Guests & Delegates

(b) Meet & Greet

(c) Candidates Debate

(2) September 4th, 2021;

(a) Nat'l Convention, 10am to 5pm.

(b) Convention Ball, 7pm to 5am

(3) September 5th, 2021;

(a) Sports activities/Soccer Match/barbecue

At the end of the webinar meeting, the National Secretary General of the CDC/Global, Janga Augustus Kowo thanked partisans of the North American Chapter for their focus and determination in driving the CDC's progressive agenda.

Mr. Kowo stressed the importance of unity among party members, saying the National Executive Committee is proud of the many good things the USA chapter is accomplishing on behalf of government, party and people. In his closing comments, the Secretary General however said, 'While we remain open to addressing the concerns of good partisans, the party will however not tolerate the whims and caprices of any intruder who may be hired to instigate chaos, and make attempts to undermine the success, unity, and progressive agenda of the Mighty Congress for Democratic Change.

In concluding the webinar meeting, the Chairman of the CDC/Global, Mulbah K. Morlu thanked the leadership and all state chapters for the skilled organization and local leadership as they prepare for Atlanta/Georgia. He encouraged CDCeans residing in the USA and Canada to make early preparations to be at the convention on time in order to support the party's democratic agenda.

Meanwhile, the Chairman conveyed the profound sentiments of the Standard-bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change, H.E. George M. Weah, who wish all the candidates well, calling on all parties to remain peaceful and united while campaigning for their respective candidates.