South Africa: Conservationist Fred Daniel v Deputy President Mabuza - a Secret History of the State's 'Stalingrad Defence'

analysis

The first three days of the high court showdown between conservationist Fred Daniel and Deputy President David Mabuza have been marred by a series of avoidable delays. Daily Maverick has obtained access to court documents that suggest these delays are all part of a much broader strategy - employed by former president Jacob Zuma in the Arms Deal corruption saga, the strategy has recently achieved local fame as the 'Stalingrad defence'.

Note: The documentary evidence used for the reporting of this article has been accessed on CaseLines, the new online system employed by South African courts. Access to CaseLines was secured on the opening day of the trial by Daily Maverick's attorneys.

I.

"This is an astonishing document," said Advocate Owen Cook, "the defendants now wanting to introduce two further special pleas, the one is a plea to the jurisdiction of the court to determine this matter."

It was about 20 minutes into the pre-trial conference of 12 July 2021, and Cook was addressing Judge Cassim Sardiwalla of the North Gauteng High Court, who had been handed the unenviable task of presiding over the R1-billion civil suit that conservationist Fred Daniel had brought against the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency...