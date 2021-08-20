South Africa: Unemployment Crisis - South Africa Must Ease Restrictive Labour Laws and Focus On Job Creation

opinion

Without being able to address issues of unemployment, it is unlikely that South Africa will be able to tackle poverty, hunger or the growing sense of hopelessness that so (un)easily turns violent in our country. Relaxing some of our labour laws may offer a way out.

As our country continues engaging with the process of rebuilding after some of the worst violence and looting in our democratic history, we cannot lose sight of the role played by poverty, hunger, unemployment and bleak future employment prospects in contributing to the anger, desperation and devastation witnessed.

While official statistics reflect an expanded unemployment rate in South Africa of close to 50%, most economists estimate the level of unemployment, namely the persons who seek employment but are unable to find it, at almost 70%, with unemployment among the youth being extremely high.

It is now trite that unless we are able to address issues of unemployment, it is unlikely that we will be able to tackle poverty, hunger or the growing sense of hopelessness that so (un)easily turns violent in our country.

For many years economists and other commentators, both here and abroad, have speculated that protective labour laws create barriers to employment....