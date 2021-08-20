South Africa: True Blue - the Strange Allure of Blue Cheese

analysis

Veined with rivulets of blue mould, sometimes green, the cheeses we call 'blue' are an acquired taste. But once you're hooked, it's for life.

Blue cheese is for the adventurous, the daring, the devil-may-care. Not for the timid is blue cheese; the play-it-safe will keep away, retreating to the quiet, unchallenging places they prefer, the beige regions where everything is saccharine and any hue bolder than an earth tone is banished for fear it will offend the eye.

Blue. Veins. It's off, it's rotten, surely it's past its sell-by-date, you might think if you had never heard of blue cheese and suddenly saw it and tasted it. What a strange thing blue cheese is, a foodstuff which has "reject" and "to be avoided" written all over it - literally, in those streaks of mould which you'd think would have any sane person heading for the hills - but no: we desire it, it is sought-after, prized. We seek it out, pay good money for it, call for seconds please. Gimme some more of that funky blue mouldy stuff.

There's something about blue, my favourite colour. It must be the most versatile of hues, used idiomatically...