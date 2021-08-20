South Africa: True Blue - the Strange Allure of Blue Cheese

20 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Jackman

Veined with rivulets of blue mould, sometimes green, the cheeses we call 'blue' are an acquired taste. But once you're hooked, it's for life.

This column accompanies this recipe.

Blue cheese is for the adventurous, the daring, the devil-may-care. Not for the timid is blue cheese; the play-it-safe will keep away, retreating to the quiet, unchallenging places they prefer, the beige regions where everything is saccharine and any hue bolder than an earth tone is banished for fear it will offend the eye.

Blue. Veins. It's off, it's rotten, surely it's past its sell-by-date, you might think if you had never heard of blue cheese and suddenly saw it and tasted it. What a strange thing blue cheese is, a foodstuff which has "reject" and "to be avoided" written all over it - literally, in those streaks of mould which you'd think would have any sane person heading for the hills - but no: we desire it, it is sought-after, prized. We seek it out, pay good money for it, call for seconds please. Gimme some more of that funky blue mouldy stuff.

There's something about blue, my favourite colour. It must be the most versatile of hues, used idiomatically...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X