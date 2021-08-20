South Africa: Southern Ocean Seal Species Increasingly Straying Into South African Waters

analysis

Why did the seal cross the ocean? That's the question marine experts are trying to answer as they witness an increase in sightings of rare visitors to South African shores.

Over the past two years, there have been several sightings of antarctic fur seals, crabeater seals and leopard seals on the country's coast -- the most recent was the spotting and rescuing of an antarctic fur seal on 10 August.

Dr Greg Hofmeyr, curator of marine mammals research at Bayworld in Gqeberha said they were collecting data and samples to study these recent increases.

"At this stage, we don't really know why we are seeing more Antarctic fur seals ashore. One possible factor is the effects of climate change on the Southern Ocean. While the numbers of this species rebounded following near extinction at the beginning of the 20th century, there haven't been recent dramatic increases in abundance," he said.

