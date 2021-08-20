South Africa: Boks and Pumas Focus On Task At Hand While 2021 Rugby Championship Future Remains in Doubt

20 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Springboks and Pumas meet in round two of a Rugby Championship tournament that, as of Friday afternoon, might not continue after they clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on 21 August.

Rugby players are used to adversity and setbacks. It's the nature of the sport. But even by the tough standards they are accustomed to this has been a stressful year and, more recently, a highly stressful period for the Boks.

The world champions and Argentina meet in Gqeberha for the second time in seven days on Saturday, following last week's 32-12 win for the Boks. It's the second of what is supposed to be six fixtures in the Rugby Championship for both teams.

The Boks are well placed after securing a bonus-point win last week, and coach Jacques Nienaber has selected close to his most powerful lineup for the return clash against the Pumas.

The theory was that the Boks win this match and then head to Australia to face the Wallabies and All Blacks, in prime position to defend the Rugby Championship title they won in 2019. That's the theory. The reality is that the tournament might not stretch beyond this weekend.

New Zealand...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

