South Africa: Fighting Vaccine Hesitancy - This Is One Curve We Don't Want to Flatten

opinion

What lies on the other side of South Africa's rising tide of vaccine hesitancy, if not managed properly, is too ghastly to contemplate: a nation split between vaccine 'haves' and 'have-nots' or 'will-nots' trying to live in a world where everyone is a loser and where many will pay with their lives.

Conservationist Fred Daniel vs Deputy President Mabuza: A secret history of the state's 'Stalingrad defence'

Melene Rossouw

Melene Rossouw is the leader of Siyabuya. She was selected by the Obama Foundation as an Obama Leader in Africa (2018) and as a Mandela Washington Fellow by the US Department of State in 2019. She was selected as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans in October 2020 and made the Top Ten list of Most Influential Young Africans by Africa Youth Awards. She was recently named as one of the 100 Most Influential South Africans. An attorney with 13 years' experience, she is the founder of the Women Lead Movement in South Africa.

South Africa's late-to-start Covid-19 inoculation drive is drifting perilously close to the jagged rocks of vaccine hesitancy and threatening to create a social divide more devastating than that between rich and poor.

Weekend news reports...