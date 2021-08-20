South Africa: Fighting Vaccine Hesitancy - This Is One Curve We Don't Want to Flatten

19 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Melene Rossouw

What lies on the other side of South Africa's rising tide of vaccine hesitancy, if not managed properly, is too ghastly to contemplate: a nation split between vaccine 'haves' and 'have-nots' or 'will-nots' trying to live in a world where everyone is a loser and where many will pay with their lives.

South Africa's late-to-start Covid-19 inoculation drive is drifting perilously close to the jagged rocks of vaccine hesitancy and threatening to create a social divide more devastating than that between rich and poor.

Weekend news reports...

