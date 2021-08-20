South Africa: Failure to Acknowledge and Address All Facets of July Violence Will Cost South Africa Dearly

19 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By David Bruce

The principal architects of the broader violence should be the key focus of state attention. But we also need to more fully understand and address the racially defined violence in Phoenix and elsewhere.

David Bruce is an independent researcher focusing on violence, policing and public security. This article forms part of work on policing and public violence that he is doing on behalf of the Institute for Security Studies.

Following last month's unrest, a new battlefield has emerged in South Africa. Partly a battle about accountability, it is also about the story that we tell about these events, about how South Africa addresses their legacy and remembers their victims.

One front in this battle is about the overall nature of the events. Many have accepted President Cyril Ramaphosa's characterisation of the unrest as having originated in an insurrection. But some have questioned this approach. The political scientist Anthony Butler has argued that it is a mistake to analyse the violence in terms of "a single story". The violence was at best "loosely coordinated". "Insurrection" suggests too high a degree of centralised planning behind the violence, he says.

Whatever the level of planning, the available information indicates that, in a bizarre...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X