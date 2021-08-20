South Africa: Failure to Acknowledge and Address All Facets of July Violence Will Cost South Africa Dearly

analysis

The principal architects of the broader violence should be the key focus of state attention. But we also need to more fully understand and address the racially defined violence in Phoenix and elsewhere.

David Bruce is an independent researcher focusing on violence, policing and public security. This article forms part of work on policing and public violence that he is doing on behalf of the Institute for Security Studies.

Following last month's unrest, a new battlefield has emerged in South Africa. Partly a battle about accountability, it is also about the story that we tell about these events, about how South Africa addresses their legacy and remembers their victims.

One front in this battle is about the overall nature of the events. Many have accepted President Cyril Ramaphosa's characterisation of the unrest as having originated in an insurrection. But some have questioned this approach. The political scientist Anthony Butler has argued that it is a mistake to analyse the violence in terms of "a single story". The violence was at best "loosely coordinated". "Insurrection" suggests too high a degree of centralised planning behind the violence, he says.

Whatever the level of planning, the available information indicates that, in a bizarre...