South Africa: DStv Premiership Returns With Big Guns Aiming to Set the Tone

20 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Mamelodi Sundowns are eyeing a fifth league title in a row while their rivals are out to end their respective droughts.

The marathon that is the DStv Premiership is back following a two-month hiatus. As has been the case in the previous four seasons, Mamelodi Sundowns come into the campaign as the defending champions after a record-setting fourth league title in a row.

The Tshwane giants were in imperious form last season, setting a new unbeaten South African top-flight record as they went 22 games unbeaten. They will be keen to start the 2021/22 campaign on a similar note as they eye a record-extending league quintuplet league title.

Sundowns have splurged in the transfer market once more, bolstering what was already a formidable group of players.

They have recruited Maritzburg United's top scorer of last season, Thabiso Kutumela, plus Divine Lunga from Golden Arrows and former Bloemfontein Celtic duo Neo Maema and Sifiso Ngobeni, as well as Grant Kekana, who has joined from Masandawana's Tshwane rivals, SuperSport United.

"Because we have improved, we look to dominate a football match. That is the way we know how to play," said Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena.

"We worked very hard last season to...

