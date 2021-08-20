South Africa: On a Roll-Out - Mobile Vaccine Sites to Be Piloted in SA's Hotspot Provinces

20 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

The sites are aimed at boosting vaccination numbers in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape where infections are rising again.

In a move to ramp up the number of people being vaccinated, mobile vaccine sites will be piloted in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, said Health Minister Joe Phaahla at Friday's Covid-19 update briefing.

Details of this would be communicated by the three provinces.

In the past seven days these provinces have been among the highest in terms of daily infection rates, said Phaahla.

"There's been an 18.2% increase in new infections in the past seven days. The curve was showing a downwards trend but now it's picking up again, particularly in areas such as the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, as well as the Northern Cape."

To get more people into vaccination sites there is also going to be a test model of transporting people, for instance from Alexandra or Tembisa to Gallagher Estate in Midrand because they have a huge capacity, he said.

At the moment Gauteng leads the pack in most vaccines administered - 2.5 million jabs. KwaZulu-Natal has administered 1.8 million, while the Western Cape has given 1.6 million.

Other strategies are also being...

