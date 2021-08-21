Ethiopia: Some Western Journalists Escalating Conflicts in Ethiopia - Russia

The irresponsible comments by some western media journalists do not contribute to resolving the conflict and only fuel the existing differences in Ethiopia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakhariva said.

Spokesperson Maria said that the toxic atmosphere surrounding this conflict created by some international media is also a cause for concern.

"We believe that the irresponsible comments by some journalists do not contribute to resolving the conflict and only fuel the existing differences, preventing the parties from reaching a mutually acceptable resolution," she added.

"We call on the international community and regional organizations to support the steps taken by the Ethiopian Government to normalize the situation in Tigray in order to return the region to peace and restore normal life. We believe that Ethiopians themselves must play a decisive role in settling the intra-Ethiopian conflict, primarily with the assistance of the African community," she stated.

As to her, Russia closely follows the military-political situation in Ethiopia, where recently armed clashes between the government army and units of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have increased.

The TPLF has continued fighting, taking control of several areas not only in Tigray but also in the neighbouring provinces of Afar and Amhara, which had not previously been affected by the conflict.

The terrorist Tigray forces have attempted to take control of the strategic road linking Ethiopia and Djibouti, which threatens to worsen the already difficult humanitarian situation and increase the number of refugees and internally displaced persons.