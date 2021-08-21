East Africa: Terrorist TPLF Posing Threat to Horn Stability

ADDIS ABABA - Office of the Prime Minister disclosed that the terrorist TPLF is not only a threat anymore to Ethiopia, but also to the stability of the larger Horn region.

In yesterday's press briefing, Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Press Secretary Billene Seyoum stated that all international partners need to be wary and vigilant of the vicious alliances that is making, including with other global terror cells in the Horn region.

She also call upon the international community to denounce the continued terrorism of the TPLF which have embarked upon covertly in the past three years and overtly as of November 2020, by attacking the northern command of the National Defense Forces.

She further stated that the local response and condemnation of the belligerence of the terrorist TPLF continues to be quite strong across the country.

"Many throughout Ethiopia are going out in public rallies and voicing their denunciation of the terrorist group itself, denunciation of its alliances and its refusal to ceasefire," she indicated.

She also said that millions of Ethiopians are also heeding the national call and extending their support in various ways to communities in need as well as to the Ethiopia National Defense Forces.

The federal government continues to encourage all Ethiopians throughout the country and across the world to continue mobilizing support for the country, harnessing unity, exposing the nature of the terrorist group and its operatives, she further reported.

She also said that aspecific call to action for Ethiopians in the Diaspora is to curb the illicit financial flows that TPLF operatives are intensifying. She added that, "We urge you [Diaspora] to use formal financial channels for remittances and not fall into the trap of aiding and abetting terror organizations through informal black market channels. Your country needs you at this particular moment, and in this critical juncture, to stand for the guard of Ethiopia."

She further noted that the terrorist TPLF has continued terrorizing civilian communities in the Amhara State. This is marked and characterized by continued looting of properties, destroying hospitals, health centers and other infrastructure on its destructive path as it is entering some communities.

The terrorist group undertook indiscriminate shelling on hospitals and civilians homes, killing an entire family in this indiscriminate targeting and shelling with heavy weaponry, as to her.

She also indicated that the group is now sacrificing an entire generation of the Tigrean youth in its destructive and futile terror ambitions and holding our people in the Tigray State hostage for its destructive aims and ambitions.

Its international propaganda arm continues to fabricate and disseminated distorted facts and undertakes targeted defamation of government officials, she noted.

With regards to humanitarian assistance, Billene noted that, as of yesterday, August 19 2021, the number of humanitarian trucks that have arrived in Mekelle has reached 318 trucks, she said, adding that more than 300,000 displaced people in the Amhara and Afar states due to TPLF aggressions have been receiving humanitarian assistance as well through the support of the government of Ethiopia and World Food Programme.

It addition, regional Emergency Coordination Center has been established to facilitate the movement of trucks along with the Afar to Tigray route and also to coordinate emergency assistance to displaced people as a result of TPLF aggression, according to her.