Ethiopia: U.S., EU Run Towards Quenching Hidden Interest - Ann Garrison

Foreign independent Journalist, Ann Garrison, said that the main objective of the U.S. and EU is attaining hidden agendas via blaming the federal government taking terrorist TPLF unfounded allegations for granted.

Having a stay with local media, she said the U.S. for instance has no business that forces it to send military to Africa unless it is fond of quenching corporate interest. However, its oligarchic interest is not similar to that of the American people.

She said that the terrorist TPLF attacked a federal army base in Tigray province on Nov. 3 in the middle night and slaughtered a number of federal army soldiers. Following this shameful act, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) was forced to respond to the evil deed via sending military wing.

Surprisingly, the U.S and EU officials started blaming the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) citing minor loopholes instead of condemning the inhumane acts of the terrorist TPLF, which has been committing untold atrocities against innocent civilians such as slaughtering, raping, perpetrating genocide in Maikadra and Galicoma, running against humanity since its very inception. Clearly, they don't know the very nature of the group. Being misled by the fictitious talks of the terrorist and its leftovers, EU and the U.S. tried to intervene in the internal affairs of Ethiopia. Reversely, Russia and China passed a resolution stipulating that Ethiopia has to be left alone to address its internal problems by its own right.

According to Ann, in the history of the world 'there is no head of state that tolerates a militia of an armed group attacking their eternal national guard--the defense force. Ethiopia is a large and powerful nation with the fastest growing economy in Africa and endeavoring to complete the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which will provide the entire population even the Horn with electricity. So it will generate revenue, greatly increase manufacturing capacity, and a potential to become a regional powerhouse.

She further stated that Ethiopia is the strong sovereign country and it has been exerting utmost effort to be a prosperous nation in the continent and well consolidate regional integration, but this move is not liked by the U.S. and EU as they need to form a weak nation that has always been struggling with debts.

Ann remembered that the U.S. has declared Ethiopian higher government officials visa restriction, because PM Abiy has been working to create an independent nation in all aspects as much as possible. On the other hand, Samantha Power was talking about the measure the incumbent is taking equating with genocide relating it to the case of Rwanda, Yugoslavia, and Syria. However, she doesn't talk much about Libya's case where she was a prime actor along that line. Though she has been the main actress in Libya's destruction and the whole world knows all this disaster, genocide and mass atrocities, she has never so far uttered about it.